Support Your Joints By Joining YouVeda

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YouVeda takes a holistic approach in helping you. While they source a variety of proven ingredients and rely on time-tested practices, it's their personal touch that stands out. By making their company a family affair, YouVeda combines decades of experience with a level of compassion that is often hard to come by. With in-depth, organic strategies that treat the mind as well as the body, it's not surprising that YouVeda has developed a product that supports muscles and bones - an Ayurvedic supplement kit called My Healthy Joints.

This kit comes equipped with daily doses that are fully vegan and tridoshic. In Ayurvedic medicine, Vata, Pitta, and Kapha are the three doshas - or energies - that flow through each person. The Vata Dosha is represented by ether and air energies, the Pitta Dosha is composed of fire and water energies, and the kapha dosha corresponds with water and earth energies. Each of these elements symbolize physical states and symptoms that the body may experience. Those who adhere to Ayurvedic principles seek to balance the energies that flow within them. YouVeda endeavors to provide this sense of stability. The My Healthy Joints supplement targets inflammation, mobility, and the metabolism as well as overall bone, joint, and muscle health.

Within the kit, each dosage includes 6 vegan capsules of the Ayurvedic Muscle & Joint Support Blend. These capsules contain extracts of Boswellia, Curcumin, Ginga, Laksha Guggul, and Himalayan Shilajit - all herbs steeped in Ayurvedic tradition. My Healthy Joints is soy-free, gluten-free, and produced without GMO's. Three vigorous rounds of testing subject the raw materials, the extracts, and the finished products to a scrutinizing review process. Overall, each YouVeda product is NSF, FDA, and GMP-certified. Yet, what sets My Healthy Joints and other YouVeda supplements apart is the company's empathetic touch.

YouVeda founder Gunny Sodhi is the son of an Ayurvedic doctor and naturopathic expert. His family has been in this business for decades, and they're bringing Ayurvedic principles into the 21st century. A subscription to YouVeda offers customers a monthly supplement plan at a reduced rate and a YouVeda app gives the Ayurvedic lifestyle a digital makeover. With the app, customers can monitor their treatment plans and participate in meditation, yoga, and online coaching sessions.

As their website states, YouVeda truly is "Ayurveda made simple." With easy and convenient solutions, YouVeda is dedicated to natural rejuvenation in more ways than one. In fact, the purchase of one kit guarantees that a tree is planted on your behalf.

This health and wellness company recognizes that - of all the treasured herbs, vitamins, and minerals within their supplements - the most important ingredient is you. With My Healthy Joints, you'll help yourself while sustaining the world around you.

