SupplyHouse.com Sees Continued Growth And Reaches New Milestones With Their 500th Hire

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com , an e-commerce company that sells plumbing and HVAC supplies recently hired their 500th employee amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of 2020, they have remained consistent with hiring, being able to bring on 120 new employees.

Reaching this milestone is a direct result of their consistent growth since the company's inception in 2004. Their revenue has grown by at least 20% per year including The Great Recession of 2009 and the current pandemic. The company estimates 2020 growth to be between 35% and 40%.

"We're really proud of this accomplishment and know this is a direct result of the effort put in by the kind, driven, and talented people that make up our team," expressed Joshua Meyerowitz, Founder and CEO of SupplyHouse.com. "We have overcome many obstacles throughout our history and are grateful for our continued success," he explained.

In addition to continuous revenue growth, the company has also increased warehouse space for optimal functionality and service. Currently, SupplyHouse.com has a total of 600,000 square feet of warehouse space across their three distribution centers in Columbus (OH), Cranbury (NJ), and Reno (NV). This space has allowed the company to expand inventory and the number of products offered. They also plan to open a new distribution center in Dallas, Texas as early as the spring of 2021.

While the company has been fortunate enough to see exceptional growth over the past several years, their team values humility and remains humble while focusing on personal and professional growth. Collectively, the company is grateful they've been able to leverage their success to increase giving back initiatives. This year their giving back efforts include: donating masks to hospitals across the nation, sending boxes of non-perishable food items to local high schools, donating 328lbs of non-perishable food items to Long Island Cares, donating supplies to a local trade school , and plans to donate a large quantity of Chromebooks to a local high school.

About SupplyHouse.comSupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 502 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and the greater community.

