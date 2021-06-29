SupplyHouse.com Continues To Enhance Their App For Trade Professionals On-The-Go

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com , a leading e-commerce company that sells plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, updated its mobile app in an effort to improve service and convenience for trade professionals. The latest version, now available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, introduces key enhancements to further facilitate ordering on the go.

Since the app's launch in December of 2020, SupplyHouse.com's Business Operations team has been working to roll out new features and updates based upon customer feedback and user research.

Innovative new features present in the most recent update include:

Add to List - trade professionals can now create custom product lists directly within the app. In addition to being able to personalize list names, add/delete items, and share/shop all lists from one place, it's possible to upload a company logo to create customized quotations to email directly to clients.

- trade professionals can now create custom product lists directly within the app. In addition to being able to personalize list names, add/delete items, and share/shop all lists from one place, it's possible to upload a company logo to create customized quotations to email directly to clients. Reviews - app users can now read/write reviews for any product within the app.

- app users can now read/write reviews for any product within the app. Faster Checkout Experience - with the ability to easily manage saved credit cards and addresses, check-out is now faster and more convenient.

- with the ability to easily manage saved credit cards and addresses, check-out is now faster and more convenient. TradeMaster Program- trade professionals can review and apply to SupplyHouse.com's TradeMaster program from directly within the app. This free program for tradespeople provides lower pricing and exclusive benefits.

SupplyHouse.com has seen exponential growth in TradeMaster app engagement: in the last six months, over 10% of total TradeMaster orders originated from within the app, with roughly 15% of all active TradeMasters relying on it to place orders.

"The app lets me order on the fly. Not only do they save me money, but they also save me hours of waiting in line at the counter. And everyone I've spoken with [at SupplyHouse.com] is genuinely nice," expressed SupplyHouse.com TradeMaster, Lance Little from Santa Cruz Radiant.

About SupplyHouse.comSupplyHouse.com, is an e-commerce company that is home to over 180,000 plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, providing trade professionals and homeowners with fast shipping, personalized customer service, and industry low prices. SupplyHouse.com has over 500 employees across its four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio, with a new Texas location opening in the coming months. With core values centered around Generosity and Respect, as well as a unique company culture that emphasizes Innovation and Teamwork, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, partners, and the greater community.

