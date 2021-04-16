Supply Chain Canada Announces Acquisition Agreement With Core (Centre For Outsourcing Research And Education)

BY VIRTUE OF WHICH SUPPLY CHAIN CANADA WILL ASSUME DELIVERY OF CORE EDUCATION, EVENTS, AND MEMBERSHIP SERVICES.

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Supply Chain Canada has recently acquired the Centre for Outsourcing Research and Education (Core), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting organizations and individuals engaged in sourcing as well as managing outsourcing agreements for the past 15 years.

" It is a very exciting time for the supply chain profession and this acquisition is yet another way for us to demonstrate our commitment to elevating the profession. As an association we actively pursue partnership, merger and acquisition opportunities that help us strengthen our capabilities to serving the end-to-end supply chain community," says Christian Buhagiar, President & CEO, Supply Chain Canada.

As Canada's largest association for supply chain professionals and with a legacy of over 100 years, Supply Chain Canada provides leadership to the Canadian supply chain community, value to all members and advances the profession. As the voice of supply chain in Canada, the association ensures that Canadian supply chain professionals and organizations are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness and driving economic growth.

The acquisition provides an injection of new resources that will develop new leading-edge learning, research and knowledge sharing in areas of sourcing, procurement, and service contract management. Joining the Supply Chain Canada community of over 7,000 members will be Core's more than 60 blue-chip corporate members, the hundreds of active and engaged professionals within those firms and over 2,000 new participants, thereby further expanding the association's reach and influence into the outsourcing and services community, while bolstering the end-to-end supply chain education programs offered by Supply Chain Canada.

This acquisition of Core builds upon Supply Chain Canada's recent acquisition of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council (CSCSC) and an earlier merger with Supply Chain & Logistics Association Canada (SCL), and continues to expand the reach of Supply Chain Canada across end-to-end supply chain.

" To ensure that Supply Chain Canada remains at the forefront of change in the marketplace, we feel our acquisition of Core has come at an ideal time. As we emerge from the challenges of the pandemic, there will continue to be disruptive forces impacting the economy and our supply chains. We want to ensure that Supply Chain Canada members and the larger supply chain community are supported at the forefront of change through new knowledge, new networks and expanded opportunities, so that they are prepared to thrive in our rapidly changing profession. We will continue to seek out opportunities for partnerships and alliances that align to our mission and vision," says Buhagiar.

About Supply Chain CanadaSupply Chain Canada™ is the voice of Canada's supply chain, representing and serving more than 7,500 professionals across the country, as well as the wider supply chain community. It is a federation, with a national secretariat and 10 provincial/territorial Institutes. Its mission is to "provide leadership to the Canadian supply chain community, provide value to all members, and advance the profession." Through its education, advocacy and resource-development initiatives, the association endeavours to advance its vision, to see that "Canadian supply chain professionals and organizations are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness and driving economic growth." The association's Supply Chain Management Professional™ (SCMP™) designation is Canada's most-sought-after professional designation for those entering the field and advancing as leaders in supply chain.

