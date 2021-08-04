Supply & Health Equipment Company, Inc. Launches U.S. Sales Of Thrace Group Level III Surgical Masks, Recently Granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Health Equipment Company, Inc. (SHE Company, a Delaware Corporation), the preferred long-term distribution partner for Thrace Group products for the U.S. marketplace, announced today that it has launched a new product in the U.S. after Thrace received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on June 30, 2021, from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The Thrace Group Level III Surgical Mask, fully sourced and manufactured in the European Union, is now immediately available for sale in bulk quantities in the U.S. and other markets. It is ideal for large government and healthcare purchasers seeking the highest quality standards of the FDA and CE Mark, from a leading manufacturer of technical materials supplied to many industries.

This new product has met the highest quality standards and is already being produced in very large quantities for U.S. customers. SHE Company does not sell in small retail volumes, but rather sells in large bulk quantities at very favorable prices for such high-quality products. Minimum order quantities are 20,000 boxes of 50-count masks.

Given the continuing need in the U.S. and elsewhere for Level III Surgical Masks, and the mandates for masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in many settings, the timing of placing orders for continual long-term supply couldn't be more urgent. SHE Company fulfills this need and has already become a leading supplier in the U.S. marketplace.

The Centers for Disease Control and other leading healthcare organizations have recently mandated the use of masks in many environments. Supplies remain constrained, and SHE Company is helping to alleviate this unmet urgent need.

Supply & Health Equipment Company, Inc. (SHE Company), based in Delaware, U.S., sells the highest quality products from major manufacturers with a long-term successful track record of delivery product in large quantities. These products include surgical masks and respirators, gowns and drapes, surgical gloves, and other products. Its near-term focus is on its long-term preferred distribution partnership with Thrace Group to supply the newly FDA granted EUA Level III Surgical Masks to large U.S. government and healthcare customers.

Contact SHE Company for fulfillment and media inquiries via info@she-company.com and via its website: she-company.com and to learn more about its U.S. partnership with Thrace Group.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply--health-equipment-company-inc-launches-us-sales-of-thrace-group-level-iii-surgical-masks-recently-granted-fda-emergency-use-authorization-eua-301348535.html

SOURCE Supply & Health Equipment Company, Inc.