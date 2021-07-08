SuperZoo 2021 To Unite Pet Professionals To Showcase New Products, Emerging Trends And Latest Grooming Techniques

MONROVIA, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperZoo, North America's leading pet retail trade show, will welcome pet industry professionals from around the world for the one-of-a-kind opportunity to reconnect in person.

MONROVIA, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperZoo, North America's leading pet retail trade show, will welcome pet industry professionals from around the world for the one-of-a-kind opportunity to reconnect in person. Produced by World Pet Association (WPA), SuperZoo will take place August 17-19, with education sessions beginning August 16, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Pet professionals will have access to new features including the most comprehensive collection of upcoming trends, educational offerings and the latest grooming techniques that will help them stand out from the competition.

"This year, SuperZoo will welcome thousands of attendees including more than 70 big-name buyers and over 800 exhibitors who have two years of new products and innovation to put on display," said Vic Mason, president of WPA. "From networking sessions and expert-led educational seminars to unmatched grooming competitions and hot-new product showcases, SuperZoo is the only place where pet professionals can safely reconnect in 2021—more than that though, it's known as the industry's favorite event."

SuperZoo 2021 Highlights and New Features

In his keynote, Bar Rescue 's Jon Taffer will break down how (and why) businesses should operate and communicate differently in the post-pandemic world. He will discuss insights into the opportunities and share how business owners can set their pet retail businesses apart from the competition. His session is on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8 am .

will break down how (and why) businesses should operate and communicate differently in the post-pandemic world. He will discuss insights into the opportunities and share how business owners can set their pet retail businesses apart from the competition. His session is on at . The 300,000 sq. ft. show floor will encompass more than 800 debut items in the New Product Showcase and Innovation Incubator , two must-see features dedicated to the best fresh-on-the-scene products and emerging brands. A panel of five industry experts will select the winners of the New Product Showcase on Tuesday, August 17 .

and , two must-see features dedicated to the best fresh-on-the-scene products and emerging brands. A panel of five industry experts will select the winners of the New Product Showcase on . PetSmart and Petsense founder Jim Doughtery will hold a live Q&A session in the New Product Showcase to discuss all-things pet retail on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 am .

and will hold a live Q&A session in the New Product Showcase to discuss all-things pet retail on at . More than 70 expert-led sessions designed for groomers and pet retailers will focus on topics like time management, e-commerce and digital marketing. New this year, SuperZoo will offer a diversity course, panel discussions covering CBD-related research and pet nutrition and an advanced course on the hair and skin recipe for success.

designed for groomers and pet retailers will focus on topics like time management, e-commerce and digital marketing. New this year, SuperZoo will offer a diversity course, panel discussions covering CBD-related research and pet nutrition and an advanced course on the hair and skin recipe for success. With more than $35,000 in winnings at stake, SuperZoo's grooming sessions and competitions provide an area to connect with the grooming community and celebrate the talent and trends. Two new contests will take center stage this year. The Wahl Clipper Classic will feature groomers competing with just clippers and The Model Dog contests, sponsored by Artero, will showcase a wide variety of breed and skill presentations.

in winnings at stake, SuperZoo's provide an area to connect with the grooming community and celebrate the talent and trends. Two new contests will take center stage this year. The Wahl Clipper Classic will feature groomers competing with just clippers and The Model Dog contests, sponsored by Artero, will showcase a wide variety of breed and skill presentations. Pet stylists will have access to education sessions that will help them prepare for the Professional Groomer Credential (PGC) exam. Earning the PGC demonstrates a pet groomer's expertise and dedication in providing the best care and services to clients.

exam. Earning the PGC demonstrates a pet groomer's expertise and dedication in providing the best care and services to clients. Industry professionals can network and mingle with friends at the Networking Event on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5 pm with music, happy hour and hors d'oeuvres.

on at with music, happy hour and hors d'oeuvres. Part business solutions center, part marketplace and part learning hub, WPA365 will have on-site services for exhibitors to enhance their online booth and will unveil special features that benefit attendees of all segments.

For more information and to register, visit www.superzoo.org .

About SuperZoo Produced by World Pet Association (WPA), SuperZoo boasts the most buyer participation of any trade show for the pet retail industry in North America. Leading-edge education and access to the most comprehensive array of market-ready products for a hands-on experience allows retailers to competitively differentiate themselves.

