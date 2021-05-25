SuperWorld Partners With Outlier Ventures

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperWorld, the virtual world in Augmented Reality (AR), today announced that it has joined the Outlier Ventures portfolio of future-forward Web 3.

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperWorld, the virtual world in Augmented Reality (AR), today announced that it has joined the Outlier Ventures portfolio of future-forward Web 3.0 companies. With this partnership, SuperWorld will also join other fast-growing, elite startups for the Base Camp Open Metaverse cohort a three-month intensive program with a world-renowned investor and mentor ecosystem that includes some of the biggest names in deep technology, including Fetch, Ocean, Boson, Dia and Enigma.

SuperWorld virtual real estate lets users buy, sell, and explore over 64 billion virtual plots of land geographically mapped onto Planet Earth. Each plot of land in SuperWorld is a 100m x 100m polygon (about the size of a large city block) that corresponds to real-world space.

Hrish Lotlikar, SuperWorld's CEO & Co-Founder says, "I am excited to announce our partnership with Outlier Ventures and to work with their team to accelerate our vision of leveraging AR/VR, AI, and distributed ledger technologies to build a better world. We share a mutual belief in the open metaverse thesis and I am looking forward to working with their world-class portfolio of companies."

The SuperWorld platform uses the ERC-721 standard of tradable assets, meaning that each plot of virtual land is a non-fungible token (NFT). So, when users buy property in SuperWorld, they acquire a unique and irreplicable piece of the Ethereum blockchain, along with monetization opportunities from e-commerce, data, gaming, and advertising activity on their respective properties.

Jamie Burke, Outlier Ventures's CEO says of the partnership, "As Base Camp 5 gets underway, we are delighted to announce SuperWorld's inclusion in our latest cohort. We are always excited to welcome businesses that share our vision of the future of Web 3.0 we we look forward to helping SuperWorld develop their proposition."

By incorporating resources and support from Outlier Ventures, SuperWorld is poised to be at the center of the AR industry (an estimated USD 340.16 billion by 2028), while both organizations gain immeasurable value and traction through accelerating token networks, advancing blockchain technology and creative collaboration in the ever-expanding metaverse.

About SuperWorld

SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR). The SuperWorld virtual real estate platform takes the form of 64.8 billion non-fungible tokens (NFT) corresponding to real world space, from historical landmarks like the Great Wall to natural wonders like the Great Lakes and other iconic or personally meaningful locations. Any user in SuperWorld - from content viewers and collectors to developers and marketers - can buy and sell virtual real estate on the platform, with every plot of unowned property starting at 0.1 ETH ( $350, as of 6/16/21).

Notable investors and advisors include Draper Goren Holm, SOSV, Capital Factory, and Altered Ventures; Stephen Wolfram (creator of Mathematica and Wolfram Alpha), Bob Metcalfe (Inventor of Ethernet & Metcalfe's Law), Robert Scoble (author, futurist), and Nitin Gaur (Head of Digital Assets at IBM).

To learn more, visit SuperWorldapp.com

About Outlier Ventures

Outlier Ventures has pioneered a new model for venture capital by deploying capital, investor expertise, and a proactive approach to supporting startups that are developing deep technologies, including IoT, augmented reality, and blockchain for the common good. Outlier Ventures has been working with early-stage companies in the convergence ecosystem since 2013. Its global team of dedicated Web 3.0 experts is proud of its heritage in helping businesses fast track their roadmap and product execution.

