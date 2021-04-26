SuperVision180 Introduces A Unique Accelerated Training Model For Aesthetic Medicine

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Training in new medical aesthetic procedures used to involve days of travel and peering over shoulders to catch a glimpse of what was happening on the table.

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Training in new medical aesthetic procedures used to involve days of travel and peering over shoulders to catch a glimpse of what was happening on the table. Now, doctors and nurses can watch the top experts in their field work up close without the expense of travel or the inconvenience of shutting down the practice for a day.

SuperVision180 is a cutting-edge virtual learning platform featuring LIVE procedural webinars, online courses, and hands-on classes. Medical professionals can learn the latest procedures from their home or office. SuperVision180 programs emphasize off-label uses—the in-demand applications practitioners most often want to learn. The training is approved for continuing medical education (CME) credits (AMA Category 1). Courses in more than a dozen aesthetic topics are currently available on the platform, with more on the way.

"This is not Zoom," CEO Tom Kristy says. "It's much better. We have high-definition, medical-grade cameras zeroing in on each procedure in extreme detail down to the suture level."

In the LIVE webinars, viewers can interact with the surgeon, asking questions in real time and getting immediate answers from the expert. The view is often better than being in the OR itself. As every physician knows, unless you are standing right at the table, you may as well be watching online. SuperVision180 trainers are luminaries at the forefront of their disciplines. They include the pioneers who invented the procedures and the innovators who are perfecting them.

SuperVision180 introduces a unique accelerated training model that provides a fast track to competency. Novices start with high quality online courses covering the basic science of each procedure accompanied by didactic lectures. The online programs are step by step and include high quality videos, animated lectures and integrated exams that test knowledge, with CMEs awarded after passing the tests. Online courses can usually be completed in one day or less. After the online courses, students can join hands-on training classes to perfect skills working with luminary trainers. Classes are held in cities across the US and CMEs are awarded at the conclusion of the classes. Lastly, LIVE webinars provide continuing, advanced training where students can watch, ask and learn in real-time, and receive additional CMEs.

SuperVision180 launched its first training series on aesthetic medicine led by renowned surgeon Jason Emer, M.D. West Hollywood-based Emer is a board-certified dermatologic surgeon and one of the top cosmetic surgeons in the world. A key opinion leader in his field, Emer has more than 80,000 YouTube subscribers and nearly half a million Instagram followers.

"Most medical training is presented by no-name trainers who share basic information," Kristy said. "Until recently, it's been very hard to get access to people at Jason Emer's level. But now that's changed. Our trainers are professionals at the top of their field whose reputations are well known." Training is designed for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, estheticians and aestheticians.

