Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. Announces Closing Of Upsized $402.5 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise Of The Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. ("Supernova") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 40,250,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $402,500,000.

Supernova is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Supernova intends to partner with an advantaged growth company that benefits from thematic shifts and tech-enabled trends with a large addressable market, competitive differentiation and a transparent corporate culture anchored in strong values.

Supernova is led by Spencer Rascoff, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded Hotwire and Zillow and who led Zillow as CEO for nearly a decade; Alexander Klabin, an investor and entrepreneur who co-founded Senator Investment Group; Robert Reid, an investor who worked for 21 years at Blackstone in its Private Equity Group; and Michael Clifton, an investor who was most recently a senior investment professional at The Carlyle Group.

The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the ticker symbol "SPNV.U" on October 21, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of Supernova's Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "SPNV" and "SPNV WS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC served as book runners for the offering.

