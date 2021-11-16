Supermicro Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Events

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, today announced that management is participating in the upcoming investor conferences: Event: Credit Suisse...

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, today announced that management is participating in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology ConferenceDate: November 30, 2021Location: Scottsdale, AZ1x1 meetings only

Event: Wells Fargo Virtual 5th Annual TMT SummitDate: November 30, 2021Fireside Chat: 9:40 am PT

Event: Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors ConferenceDate: December 7, 20211x1 meetings only

The presentation from the Wells Fargo Virtual TMT event will be webcast live, and all information will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.supermicro.com/ir-overview/default.aspx.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006385/en/