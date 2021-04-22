Superior Industries Named A Finalist For The 2021 Automotive News PACE Awards

Superior Industries International, Inc. ("Superior") (NYSE:SUP), one of the world's leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, was named a finalist for the 2021 Automotive News PACE Awards for its physical vapor...

Superior Industries International, Inc.("Superior") (SUP) - Get Report, one of the world's leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, was named a finalist for the 2021 Automotive News PACE Awards for its physical vapor deposition ("PVD") technology, which offers environmentally friendly, highly durable chrome-like finished wheels.

The Automotive News PACE Awards, now in its 27 th year, recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance, and their acceptance around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.

"We are honored and grateful to be in the final group of global technology leaders that are being considered for the prestigious 2021 Automotive News PACE Awards. It is a testament to the outstanding work of our teams and the innovative, market-leading technologies Superior offers its customers," said Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior.

The Company's PVD process provides its customers with numerous technical and commercial benefits when compared to traditional chrome plated finishes. In addition, PVD utilizes a complex coating process that offers an average mass reduction of over 10 lbs. / vehicle, which can help improve vehicle fuel efficiency and reduce CO 2 emissions. Superior's PVD wheels are recyclable.

"We are consistently striving to provide our OEM customers with the highest quality, most innovative wheels in the industry, and our PVD finish is one example of this commitment. It is a proven technology that has already been launched by a leading North American automotive manufacturer. We believe these environmentally friendly, highly durable finishes increase our value-proposition for our customers to deliver on consumer trends. The introduction of PVD finish is a significant step towards our dedication to Superior's sustainability efforts, which includes reducing the CO 2 footprint of our future product lines," commented Parveen Kakar, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Product Development of Superior.

PACE judges will review the innovations for the award to be presented September 30, 2021, at a ceremony in Detroit.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world's leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior's team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest light weighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands ATS ®, RIAL ®, ALUTEC ®, and ANZIO ®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422006165/en/