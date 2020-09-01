Superior HealthPlan Provides Early Support For Newborns Through Screenings, Start Smart For Your Baby Program®

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Texas, there are more than 800,000 newborn screenings performed each year, a simple process that tests for more than 50 different conditions and disorders.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Texas, there are more than 800,000 newborn screenings performed each year, a simple process that tests for more than 50 different conditions and disorders. A combination of this screening and Superior HealthPlan's Start Smart for Your Baby Program® provides the kind of early support that helps new Medicaid and CHIP members get off to a healthy start.

"Since 2014, Superior has supported nearly 300,000 deliveries and our goal with each one is to provide quality care and support leading up to - and after - each baby is born," said Dr. Rachael Przybyla, Sr. Medical Director at Superior. "Whether through early screenings or added support through our Start Smart for Your Baby Program®, we are committed to helping each new mom - and each new baby - thrive, no matter what."

Newborn Screening Awareness Month

September is National Newborn Screening Awareness Month, providing an opportunity to emphasize the importance of this process. Below are three facts about this screening:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the screening process uses only a few drops of blood from the baby's foot to test for more than 50 conditions within the first 24-48 hours after birth.

Early detection prevents serious problems such as brain damage, organ damage and even death, and also identifies serious abnormalities at birth. In addition to the blood test, newborns are also screened for more common issues like congenital heart defects and hearing loss.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, they receive approximately 800,000 newborn screenings each year. Clinical care coordination staff then provides follow-up on 20,000 abnormal screens and as many as 900 diagnosed core disorders annually 1.

Start Smart for Your Baby® Program

Identifying potential concerns is crucial before a baby is born, too. Superior's Start Smart for Your Baby® pregnancy care management program helps improve maternal and newborn health, reducing the likelihood of birth defects. In fact, members in the program are less likely to have a baby born at a low birth weight of less than three pounds, five ounces.

The Start Smart for Your Baby® program leverages insight and advice from Superior's medical experts, while also providing pregnant members a comprehensive care management network of clinical teams, care coordinators and community partners. Members in the program can earn up to $100 in rewards for completing prenatal and postpartum visits, which help lead to healthier pregnancies and births.

Additionally, members have access to educational baby showers, car seats, diaper bags and breast pumps, all of which help support members during and after their pregnancies. These Value-added Services may have restrictions and limitations.

To learn more about how Superior supports new moms and their babies, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com/pregnancy.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 10 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

1 Texas Health and Human Services https://dshs.texas.gov/newborn

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-healthplan-provides-early-support-for-newborns-through-screenings-start-smart-for-your-baby-program-301121534.html

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan