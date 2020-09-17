Superior Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that the Company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") of its determination to commence proceedings to delist and suspend trading of the Company's common stock due to failure to meet the NYSE's $15 million, 30-trading day average market capitalization standard. The Company anticipates that, effective September 18, 2020, its common stock will commence trading on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "SPNX". The Company's transition to the OTCQX Market is not expected to affect the Company's business operations.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

