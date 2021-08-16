TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi will present at the SNN Virtual...

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (SPCB) - Get Report, a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi will present at the SNN Virtual Investor Conference being held August 17 - 19, 2021.

Mr. Trabelsi will deliver his investor presentation on August 19 at 9:00 am ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: REGISTER

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com .

SuperCom Investor Relations: ir@supercom.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supercom-to-present-at-the-snn-virtual-investor-conference-on-august-19-2021-301355832.html

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd