SuperCom Names New President And CEO - Mr. Ordan Trabelsi

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (SPCB) - Get Report, a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that Mr. Ordan Trabelsi will be appointed as SuperCom's new President and Chief Executive Officer effective as of February 21, 2021. At the same time, Mr. Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom since 2011, will stay on as a member of SuperCom's board of directors to support the transition of the new management team.

Ordan Trabelsi currently leads SuperCom's business and operations in the Americas through his role as President and CEO of SuperCom Americas. He has been with the company since May 2013 as the second US employee and grew the business in the USA to over $10 million in annual revenues and profitability, representing over 1000% of organic growth. He has also lead successful mergers and acquisitions and numerous financings for the company, including public equity offerings, private equity placements, and various credit facilities, which totaled over $75 million in capital.

Ordan has over 15 years of experience as CEO growing high tech companies globally. He also has experience in research and development, product innovation, go-to-market strategies and leadership of global multi-disciplinary teams, as well as hands-on technology experience in cyber security, encryption, advanced mathematics, and mobile and internet networks technologies. Ordan holds a BSc. degree in Software and Electrical Engineering from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, which he began studies for at the age of 15 and graduated with high distinction, as well as an MBA degree from the Columbia University Business School, New York, where he graduated with distinction.

"This is an exciting time for SuperCom where we see momentum throughout the world and great opportunity for future growth," said Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom since 2011. "I am delighted to see Ordan take leadership of the company. His successful experience growing the company's business in the U.S. from less than $100 thousand to over $10 million in annual revenues, our largest revenue and operations region, makes him a natural fit to lead the company in the coming years as it continues its expansion in developed countries and cutting-edge technologies. His extensive experience working closely with public company investors, sell-side analysts, and investment banks, as well as his expertise in finance, technology, and global strategy, make him ideally suited as a public company CEO. He can accelerate our business plan to become a global leader for our target markets in the e-Government, Cyber and IoT sectors. I look forward to supporting Ordan and the new management team to make this transition as smooth as possible."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http://www.supercom.com

