Superbrewed Food Introduces Microbe-Based Protein For Healthier Animal-Free Foods

NEW CASTLE, Del., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New food company Superbrewed Food introduces their proprietary microbe-based protein, which can create a variety of animal-free foods that offer unprecedented combinations of nutrition and affordability.

With $45 million in funding and having just recently acquired a high-capacity production facility in Little Falls, MN, Superbrewed Food enters the market with plans to launch a debut line of affordable and healthy dairy-free cheeses that are high in protein, as well as dairy-free milk.

As fermentation-derived proteins emerge as the most promising new category for high-quality animal-free meat and dairy foods, Superbrewed Food is well-positioned to be a leader in the category, with their offering of the most nutritious and affordably produced protein in the market.

WHAT IS SUPERBREWED'S PROTEIN + HOW IS IT DIFFERENT?

The process of discovering Superbrewed's protein was sparked when Superbrewed Food's CEO, Dr Bryan Tracy questioned how some of the strongest and most impressive animals on Earth are vegans, herbivores that subsist almost exclusively on plant based diets. Animals like the gorilla, a primate at least six times stronger than the strongest human; the horse, which can spring at a maximum of 55 mph; and even the world's largest mammal, the elephant, are all herbivores.

The answer, it turns out, is in their guts. Animals have a mutually beneficial relationship with microbes - also called a microbiome - that lives deep in their digestive system. The herbivore's microbiome is the envy of vegans, as it is perfectly tuned to convert vegetables, fruits and fiber to essential nutrition that sustains incredible strength and vitality. The herbivore eats plants, which feed the microbiome. These microbes anaerobically ferment the plant fiber to energy and complete protein, which the animal absorbs and thrives off of.

This insight encouraged Dr Tracy and the Superbrewed team to seek these protein specialists. Taking advantage of world leading expertise in anaerobic fermentation and industrial biotechnology, Superbrewed Food discovered just that, a microbe that anaerobically converts plant fibers and starches into more than 85wt% complete microbial protein, the highest concentration of protein in a single microbe ever reported. Moreover, it is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals, notably vitamin B12. In fact, one teaspoon of Superbrewed's protein delivers more than 20% of our daily B12 need, a feat that cannot be accomplished by natural plant or microbial proteins today.

Using anaerobic fermentation, Superbrewed Food creates this superb product via the most well known and globally scaled bioprocess on the planet, brewing. The simplicity and familiarity of their process renders Superbrewed's protein very cost-effective to produce. Moreover, it is an allergen-free and non-GMO, and exhibits remarkable versatility to create everything from cheese and yogurt, to cold cuts, burgers and fortified milks.

THE TEAM

Superbrewed Food is co-founded and led by CEO Bryan Tracy, a serial entrepreneur and non-profit leader in industrial biotechnology. Bryan's companies have enabled global specialty chemical and agriscience companies to innovate through natural microorganisms and bioprocesses that tackle major challenges in material and food chain sustainability. His non-profit involvement, particularly the Forum to Advance Minorities in Engineering, encourages the next-generation of talent to invent even better. Superbrewed Food has been supported to date by the Somekh Family Office, a father-and-son team that works closely with their partners to maximize impact and success. The Advisory Board includes Shep Gordon (brand and talent manager who's represented some of the world's biggest chefs and restaurants including Emeril Lagasse, NOBU and many others), Chris Mallet (former CTO of Cargill) Jonathan Gordon (Inventor of Silk soy milk), Chef Einav Gefen (Executive chef at Unilever US).

