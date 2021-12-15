Super League Secures Patent Allowance To Provide For Individual Streaming Customization

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content, and the metaverse, announced today the extension of its intellectual property portfolio, having received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an additional patent application associated with the cloud-based live streaming of gaming content experiences. Specifically, the company's newest patent allowance pertains to a single live broadcast serving multiple content streams from devices displaying the content, thereby enabling individual perspectives while meeting locality requirements.

This patent application grows the Super League Gaming patent portfolio, which encompasses content customization on request by a user resulting in a unique stream with location-specific content, data, graphics, player or host recommendations, specific camera views, and targeted advertising served immediately to that viewer based on profile metadata.

"It is exciting to be extending our patent portfolio with this patent allowance as it demonstrates the ongoing value of our earliest technology initiatives. We remain fully committed to continued innovation and our stated mission to provide best in class streaming content experiences in the gaming and live broadcasting space," says David Steigelfest, Super League co-founder and Chief Platform Officer.

This proprietary technology will allow for multiple one-to-many broadcasts, each with custom results based on target audience preferences, ensuring a robust personal experience tailored specifically by the user.

About Super League GamingSuper League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading metaverse and creator economy platform at the intersection of gaming and pop culture focused on tools and offerings that empower creators, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company's creator-centric offerings include content tools that power live stream multicasting, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a social media banner monetization platform, and a virtual cloud-based video production division, Virtualis Studios. Combined with vibrant in-game Minecraft communities, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series, Super League's properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

