Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars Selects 3 Ashcraft & Gerel Attorneys For 2021 Maryland Edition

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two attorneys of the Maryland firm, Ashcraft & Gerel, have been honored in the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers®, while another early career attorney at the firm obtained 2021 Rising Stars recognition.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two attorneys of the Maryland firm, Ashcraft & Gerel, have been honored in the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers®, while another early career attorney at the firm obtained 2021 Rising Stars recognition.

The annual Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists are both curated by Super Lawyers®, part of "Answer Company" Thomson Reuters, on an annual basis to provide individuals seeking legal help with a vetted list of attorneys who have demonstrated great skill in and pragmatic knowledge of their legal practice areas.

Thus, to create the list, legal professionals are put to an intensive review of their entire legal careers, being evaluated and reevaluated on "12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition," which include verdicts and settlements, accolades, educational background, bar activity, community service, and others. For every edition, no more than 5% of the nation's attorneys currently in practice pass review and are awarded a listing.

Rising Stars is developed using the same review process, but only attorneys 40 years old or younger or in the first 10 years of their careers qualify for selection. Recognition from Rising Stars is only granted to 2.5% of the practicing early career attorneys in the United States.

In the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers®, Ashcraft & Gerel Attorney L. Palmer Foret was named for his work in Silver Spring, Maryland in the following practice areas:

Personal Injury - General

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice

Personal Injury - Products

Super Lawyers® has previously named Attorney Foret from 2012 to 2014 and in each and every edition since 2016.

The other two Ashcraft & Gerel attorneys honored in the 2021 edition were recognized for their work in Rockville, Maryland as follows:

Attorney Robert G. Samet (Super Lawyers® 2007-2010, 2012-2016, 2021)

Workers' Compensation



Personal Injury - General



Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice

Attorney Cedric S. Lewis (Rising Stars 2021)

Personal Injury - General

Since so few legal professionals are selected to these publications every year, it is a great privilege to have a total of three attorneys at a single firm gain such distinctions. All three of these attorneys have had a hand in Ashcraft & Gerel's success. To date, the firm has won justice for countless clients in injury cases and has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation to help clients heal and move on with their lives after life-changing accidents.

Visit Ashcraft & Gerel online at ashcraftandgerel.com to learn how an attorney might help you. To learn more about Super Lawyers®, visit superlawyers.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-lawyers-rising-stars-selects-3-ashcraft--gerel-attorneys-for-2021-maryland-edition-301192197.html

SOURCE Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP