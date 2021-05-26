Super Lawyers® Recognizes Attorney Jose Caballe In 2021 Rising Stars

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Jose Caballe of The Barrera Law Firm, PLLC has dedicated his career to helping injured Virginia and Washington D.C. residents obtain the financial compensation to which they are entitled, and he has been met with much success in doing so. As a result of his continued commitment to providing clients with such exemplary legal services, Attorney Caballe earned 2021 Rising Stars recognition in Alexandria, VA and Washington D.C. for the following categories:

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Workers' Compensation: Claimant

A Thomson Reuters company, Super Lawyers® recognizes no more than 2.5% of all U.S. early career attorneys in each edition of Rising Stars. To obtain this recognition, an attorney must go through a multiphase review process comprising third-party nomination and two intensive reviews. It is a huge accomplishment to obtain Rising Stars recognition; Attorney Caballe has had the privilege of obtaining this recognition for two consecutive years!

In addition to workers' comp claims and general personal injury law, Attorney Caballe also assists clients in cases involving medical malpractice, motor vehicle crashes, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and short- and long-term disability.

Backed by over 75 years of collective legal experience, The Barrera Law Firm, PLLC fights for the rights of individuals in matters of personal injury , workers' comp, and immigration law. The Alexandria-based firm has recovered $75 million for clients in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. since it first opened its doors. Find out more about The Barrera Law Firm, PLLC at barreralawfirm.com. For more information about Rising Stars, visit superlawyers.com.

