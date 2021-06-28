Super Lawyers® Names Stann Givens, Chris Givens To 2021 Edition

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners of Givens Law Group and father-son legal team Stann W. Givens and Chris Givens have been chosen for inclusion in 2021 Super Lawyers® for the category of "Family Law" in Tampa, Florida.

Part of Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers® develops the annual Super Lawyers® legal guide to showcase accomplished attorneys from over 70 areas of legal practice. The primary purpose of the guide is for it to act as a trusted, unbiased directory for individuals seeking legal help. Attorneys also use Super Lawyers® to see how they stack up against their peers.

To obtain a listing in the annual Super Lawyers® guide, attorneys are subjected to two rigorous reviews: one conducted by the Super Lawyers® research department and another by a Blue Ribbon Panel of high-scoring Super Lawyers® candidates. Bar activity and standing, settlements and verdicts, and community and scholarly work are among the categories considered during the multiphase selection process. No more than 5% of all attorneys in practice in the U.S. are chosen for inclusion each year.

Being listed in Super Lawyers® is a noteworthy achievement. It recognizes that an attorney has demonstrated exemplary legal skills inside and outside the court, earning them the respect of their peers.

The 2021 edition is not the first in which Stann or Chris has been listed. Super Lawyers® has recognized Stann every year since 2006. Likewise, Chris was previously recognized in Super Lawyers® in the 2019 and 2020 editions, as well as in its guide reserved for early career attorneys, Rising Stars, from 2013 to 2017.

Givens Law Group is a family law firm founded to help Tampa residents resolve legal disputes and issues in a timely and fair manner. If you need legal counsel regarding a divorce and family law matter, kindly visit Givens Law Group online at tampafamilylaw.com. To learn more about Super Lawyers®, please visit superlawyers.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-lawyers-names-stann-givens-chris-givens-to-2021-edition-301321175.html

SOURCE Givens Law Group