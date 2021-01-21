Super Lawyers® Lists Attorney Matthew B.F. Biren For 16th Consecutive Year In 2021 Edition

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned personal injury firm Biren Law Group celebrated Attorney Matthew B.F. Biren's, the firm's founding partner, 16th consecutive year of listings in Super Lawyers®, as the 2021 edition named him for his work in three practice areas in Los Angeles, California:

Insurance Coverage

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff

To be honored in the 2021 Super Lawyers® list, like every single green and veteran listee, Attorney Biren was required to pass a patented multi-phase review in which he was evaluated on 12 categories that illustrate "professional achievement and peer recognition," per Super Lawyers®. (These categories include case results, transactions, honors and awards, special licenses, bar activity, and community service.) Then, each candidate was reviewed again by a Blue Ribbon Panel, which resulted in a final selection of no more than 5% of practicing United States attorneysfor the published 2021 edition.

Super Lawyers® is presented by Thomson Reuters, the well-respected global corporation behind Westlaw, another legal research service. Thomson Reuters pours its resources into curating these well-researched directories of legal professionals for those seeking legal help.

As mentioned, this was not Attorney Biren's first edition in which he earned a listing; he has consistently appeared in Super Lawyers® since its second edition, published in 2006. This is the marked outcome of his more than 40 years of exemplary legal practice, which he started across the aisle of the courtroom. Once he witnessed the unfair advantage that large corporations have when facing accident victims, he pivoted and now solely advocates for the plaintiffs of injury cases.

Attorney Biren has played a key role in Biren Law Group's success. Under his leadership, the firm has won more than $500 million in legal compensation for injured Los Angeles residents in cases concerning car and truck crashes, amusement park accidents, construction accidents, insurance bad faith, and more.

To get in touch with Attorney Biren, visit Biren Law Group online at biren.com . For Super Lawyers® inquiries, please visit superlawyers.com .

