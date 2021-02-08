Super Hungry On Super Sunday: Ooma Tracks 250 Percent Increase In Peak Phone Calls To Restaurants During The Big Game

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, went deep into the end zone of its network last night and discovered the peak moment for take-out orders during the Super Bowl: 7:03 pm Eastern, when simultaneous calls to...

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, went deep into the end zone of its network last night and discovered the peak moment for take-out orders during the Super Bowl: 7:03 pm Eastern, when simultaneous calls to quick-service restaurants increased 250 percent from the previous Sunday.

Hungry football fans eager for pizza, chicken wings and other game-time favorites first hit the phones in a big way at 5 pm Eastern, when simultaneous call volume almost doubled within ten minutes. Simultaneous calls handled by Ooma continued at high levels - except for a dip at 6:30 pm for kick-off - until about 7:30 pm.

Ooma provides phone service to more than two million customers, including restaurant businesses who stay ahead of the competition with the advanced features of Ooma Office and Ooma Enterprise ( https://www.ooma.com/business/).

"Even in these extraordinary times, the Super Bowl is an event that calls for celebration and our restaurant customers want to know calls will get through without any blocking or tackling," said Jim Gustke, vice president of marketing for Ooma. "We easily rushed through this surge in traffic, demonstrating that Ooma can deliver endurance like Tom Brady and quick action like Patrick Mahomes."

