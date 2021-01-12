Super Bowl Advertisers Brace For A Different Game Day - Kellogg School Of Management Professors Available For Interviews

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest game in football doubles as the biggest night in advertising - the Super Bowl. This year's game is expected to look and feel different, including more safety precautions on and off the field following 2020's challenging year. Yet advertisers see value in the big game, paying nearly the same price tag of $5.5 million for a 30-second spot on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, compared to approximately $5.6 million in 2020.

Leading up to, during and after the Super Bowl, professors at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University are available to comment on the trends and what to expect from this year's Super Bowl ads.

What: Two professors and more than 50 students from Kellogg School of Management will conduct its 17 th consecutive Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review. The students grade the advertisements in real time based on strategic criteria known as the ADPLAN and produce a final ranking of their most - and least - effective advertisers. Professors Derek Rucker and Tim Calkins co-lead the school's Ad Review and can discuss topics such as:

What tone can viewers expect during this year's Super Bowl?

How does Covid-19, social injustice and the political climate play into the advertiser's plan?

What makes for a winning or losing Super Bowl ad?

Why does a Super Bowl ad cost so much?

What are some of the best and worst advertisements from past Super Bowl campaigns?

How can brands take advantage of social media when many fans will be watching from their own homes?

Who: Two Kellogg School professors are leading experts on Super Bowl advertising:

Professor Derek Rucker is the Sandy & Morton Goldman Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies in Marketing at the Kellogg School. Rucker's research focuses on advertising strategy and consumer behavior with an emphasis on the study of attitudes, persuasion, and social influence. Rucker has been published in a number of academic journals, is the author of " Advertising Strategy" (5 th edition), and is the co-chair of faculty research at Kellogg School.

Professor Tim Calkins is a clinical professor of marketing and associate chair of the marketing department at the Kellogg School. Calkins teaches courses in marketing strategy and biomedical marketing, and acts as co-academic director of the school's branding program. He is also the author of " Defending Your Brand, How Smart Companies Use Defensive Strategy to Deal with Competitive Attacks," "How to Wash a Chicken: Mastering the Business Presentation," and " Breakthrough Marketing Plans."

When: Professors Rucker and Calkins are available for interviews leading up to the Super Bowl. They also are available the day of the game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, and Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, for interviews via phone or via Zoom/Skype. Before, during and after the game, viewers are encouraged to join the social media conversation using #KelloggBowl.

More info: To schedule an interview or learn more about the Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review, contact Haley Robinson or Molly Lynch (information below). To learn more, visit http://www.kellogg.northwestern.edu/news-events/superbowl/.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-bowl-advertisers-brace-for-a-different-game-day--kellogg-school-of-management-professors-available-for-interviews-301206189.html

SOURCE Kellogg School of Management