Sunwave Partners With Level Equity To Further Accelerate Growth

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwave, an industry-leading SaaS platform that helps substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and behavioral health providers deliver better patient care, has partnered with Level Equity, a private investment firm focused on outstanding growth opportunities. This marks the second investment, following the initial investment from Blueprint Equity, a private equity firm based in San Diego.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Level Equity and feel fortunate to have investors that share our long-term vision. It's exciting to continue our journey by welcoming a new partner - one that not only expands our financial resources, but also brings an abundance of experience in accelerating the growth of SaaS-based technology companies," said Jay Rosen, CFO and Co-Founder of Sunwave.

Built on the belief that SUD treatment providers and behavioral health facilities can deliver better patient care with a unified platform, Sunwave was intentionally developed for those operations and unique needs. With CRM, EMR, RCM, Telehealth, and Alumni modules, SUD treatment providers can manage all operations and comprehensively view the patient journey. George McCulloch, Founder and Partner of Level Equity, stated, "Because of Sunwave's unique approach in offering a unified platform and ability to deliver more actionable data to treatment providers, the company is positioned to expand rapidly. More importantly, while interviewing clients, we received an exceptional amount of praise for the product and the customer experience. Level Equity is excited to be a part of creating positive disruption in the behavioral health industry. We're very excited to back Elie and existing management in this next phase of growth."

In 2020, Sunwave experienced 2x year-over-year growth and is on pace to surpass that rate for 2021. Blueprint Equity Managing Partner, Bobby Ocampo stated, "The growth of Sunwave over the past few years has been incredibly impressive. Now, having Level Equity as an additional partner marks an even more exciting time for all of us. They bring a wealth of resources and experts that we look forward to working with."

Sunwave plans to use the investment funds by expanding product development, engineering, and customer service teams as well as tremendously expanding sales and marketing efforts. Elie Levy, CEO of Sunwave, points out, "The investment reinforces our belief that the behavioral health market has long been underserved. This market deserves the best in technology to address the behavioral health challenges we face as a society. Sunwave aims to provide that technology and continued innovation to help our clients deliver better patient care. With this additional capital, we look forward to investing more in technology, staffing, and employee development. We believe in better together - Sunwave and Blueprint are thrilled to welcome Level Equity to the team. "

Together with Blueprint and Level Equity, Sunwave is poised to acquire more market share and continue delivering best-in-class technology.

About Sunwave

Sunwave is a leading technology provider for substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers and behavioral health facilities. Its unified treatment platform includes EMR, CRM, RCM, Telehealth, and Alumni modules, with many additional capabilities such as financials and marketing automation built in. To learn more about Sunwave, visit www.sunwavehealth.com.

About Level Equity

Based in New York and San Francisco, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies. The firm manages over $2.5 billion across a series of long-term committed investment partnerships. For more information about Level Equity, visit www.levelequity.com.

About Blueprint Equity

Blueprint Equity provides expansion capital to rapidly growing enterprise software and technology-enabled services businesses across North America. To learn more about Blueprint Equity, visit www.onblueprint.com.

