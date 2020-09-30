SUNU By Renaissance Creative Studios Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2016, Renaissance Creative Studios Los Angeles (RCSLA) is proud to announce the release of their debut womenswear collection. Inspired by western and tribal traditions. The collection is called SUNU which means 'Ours' in the native language of the Wolof people of Senegal, West Africa. Standout pieces in the collection include a handmade natural indigo dyed coat made of organic lightweight cotton, an oversize trucker jacket constructed by hand from vintage handwoven African cloths and a 100% organic cotton indigo African kimono. Every item in the capsule collection conveys the craftsmanship and skill of their makers while telling a story of the cultures, material and techniques that are embedded in the fibres.

Designed by Moustapha Ndiaye, an LA Based Senegalese American Designer who studied to be an accountant before swapping his corporate job for a creative career. His vision is to look for inspirations and materials around the globe but complete each unique piece of clothing with the flair and style of his adopted home of LA. Describing his process and the materials he selects Ndiayye said:

"Textiles have always had deeply rooted meanings that are both symbolic and spiritual. The way an outfit is cut, how it was conceived, the way it is worn are all testify to the personal history of the person wearing it […] Our identity, our beliefs, our hopes, our suffering are all translated and brought to life by the clothing".

Ndiaye's bold designs have been worn by Lenny Kravitz and Lorde and chosen as the signature stage costumes for Beyonce Knowles Carter's backing dancers.

The collection can be seen in a short 70s inspired promo film featuring the music of Orchestra Baobab

