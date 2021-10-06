Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Agrees To Acquire CBD Coffee Company

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is pleased to update shareholders and the public about the Company's ongoing commitment to advancement and revenue growth.

On Tuesday, October 5 th, 2021, Suntex Enterprises, Inc., signed a letter of intent (LOI) with an East Coast based CBD Infused Coffee Company agreeing to acquire the totality of the ongoing operations.Within the LOI, Suntex Enterprises agrees to complete the due diligence process and fully close and acquire the operations of the CBD Coffee Company within 45 days of the signing. The acquisition target currently wholesales and retails both Whole-Bean CBD Infused Coffee and ground CBD Infused Coffee in multiple blends and multiple package sizes. Currently, the Coffee Company targets a multitude of independent coffee retailers as well as many independent heath food and socially conscious retail outlets. Suntex Enterprises will be assisting the management with resources needed to expand the CBD Coffee operations as well as adding retail revenue by offering the Coffee brands through Budding Botanicals highly profitable on-line retail store. ( www.buddingbotanicalsca.com)

The purchase of the CBD Infused Coffee Company continues a commitment of Suntex Enterprises to become the industry leader by concentrating on becoming a full-service, well rounded and complete CBD wholesale and retail operation.Suntex Enterprises currently proudly offers a wide variety of products in multiple CBD categories. The brands consist of Pumped CBD Water; a CBD infused water packaged in the shape of a dumbbell being sold in both a 20oz and a 30oz version. Budding Botanicals, the Company's largest subsidiary, offers a plethora of variations of CBD options to satisfy everyone's needs. Budding Botanicals offers everything from Salves to Tinctures to Dog Treats and beyond. Budding Botanicals operates the e-commerce department. Budding Botanicals also operates the "White Label" and wholesale division. The recently completed acquisition of Beauty by Design, a CBD Infused line of hair care and beauty products, is currently in the process of being re-packaged and being produced for retail sales and already has a multitude of pre-production orders. The acquisition of the CBD Infused Coffee Company adds yet another category for the rapidly expanding CBD consumer searching for the highest quality products at a competitive price and delivered directly to the consumer through the popular e-commerce site www.buddingbotanicalsca.com .

Suntex Enterprises has been very active with development and acquisitions throughout 2021. The Company will continue to commit to growth through both acquisitions and internal development through 2021 and 2022.

Suntex Enterprises would like to thank the loyal customers of Budding Botanicals, Pumped CBD and Beauty by Design for their ardent devotion to the brands. Suntex Enterprises is proud to announce that over 80% of orders processed through buddingbotanicalsca.com are from customers who have ordered products in the past. Suntex Enterprises could not continue to grow without the support and patronage of the consumer. Developing the most outstanding products that improve quality of life for the consumer is the goal of Suntex Enterprises. The Company believes growth is a side effect of quality.

Suntex Enterprises invites the public to follow future updates through the Company's new Twitter @Suntex110.

The public is also invited to follow Budding Botanicals on Twitter @BuddingCA.

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation. Lawrence Twombly, CEO info@suntexenterprices.com Twitter: @ Suntex110

Twitter: @BuddingCA

Twitter: @VGroup20

www.buddingbotanicalsca.com

www.suntexenterprises.com

760-525-7411 (Suntex)