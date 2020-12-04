Sunsweet Inspires Consumers To Share The Feel-Good For The Holidays By Baking With Gratitude

YUBA CITY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays looking different this year, Sunsweet Growers is hoping to inspire households with new recipes to create feel-good moments all season long. Warm up your home with delicious baked goods, like Pecan and Date Bars and Prune Cinnamon Swirl Bread and celebrate the true spirit of the holidays by gifting homemade goodies to loved ones. Whether you celebrate the season with new recipes featuring seasonal ingredients or tried-and-true family favorites, consider these tips for making treats.

Personalized treats to please.Whether your loved ones enjoy classic sweet flavor pairings like milk chocolate and peppermint or a sweet and savory duo like salted caramel crunch, there's a recipe to satisfy anyone's sweet tooth. Try a new recipe with flavors that you know the person you're baking for will love. Sunsweet ambassador and founder of website Mind Over Munch, Alyssia Sheikh, created a trio of brownie recipes, specifically designed for each of her loved ones' favorite flavor pairings in mind to share some inspiration with you.

Discover ingredients that multi-task.Try ingredients that do more than just add flavor to your recipe. Foods like prunes contain natural elements which help heighten the flavors of other ingredients while adding moisture to your baked goods. Adding prunes or dates can add moisture and texture to your baked goods while also adding a touch of natural sweetness too.

Better-for-you baking.Next time you are looking to make a delicious, yet nutritious, baked good, consider swapping out the butter and oils for prune puree to reduce calories and enhance flavors. For one stick of butter, you can substitute a half a cup of prune puree and half a stick of butter. You can also substitute prune puree for added sugar in a 1:1 ratio in baked goods. Get the recipe here.

Bake it forward.In a year unlike any other, baked goods are a way to express gratitude and emotion for those around you. Sharing wholesome goodies is a great way to let someone know how much they mean to you. Consider baking up a batch of your favorite treats and delivering - safely - to friends, family and neighbors!

