Sunsetted Mobile Platform Put PSCCU On The Fasttrack To A Tyfone Upgrade

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union (PSCCU), based in Bellevue, Wash., received a sunset notice from its mobile banking provider, it may have been a blessing in disguise. The sunset date of March 31, 2022, created a very aggressive timeline for the $187M in assets, 17,000 member credit union. This notice was the catalyst for a search that ended when PSCCU found Tyfone's nFinia ™ omnichannel digital banking platform.

Speaking of their current system being sunsetted, PSCCU's Chief Operating Officer Shannon Ellis-Brock said, "That's fine because they didn't really offer the greatest solution, but the timing was really bad. It left us in a bit of a time crunch." The problem was finding a solution that could be deployed before the sunset date.

"We couldn't leave our members without mobile banking," added Ellis-Brock, "but we didn't want to just settle for an inferior system, either." Fortunately, Tyfone was willing to commit to deploying mobile by the sunset date and then deploying the desktop component of its omnichannel solution at a later date.

"We knew our current system didn't have all the bells and whistles," said Ellis-Brock, "but it wasn't until we saw nFinia that we said, wow, mobile banking can do all that? We're very lucky to have found Tyfone."

"We're very pleased that we can bring PSCCU the technology they need when they need it," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "We're as committed to providing a great experience for credit union employees and members as we are to delivering great technology."

