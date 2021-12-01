Suns Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of SLR Senior Investment Corp. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - SUNS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) - Get SLR Senior Investment Corp Report to SLR Investment Corp. ("SLRC") is fair to SUNS shareholders. Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value equal to the net asset value of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing.

The investigation concerns whether SUNS and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for SUNS shareholders; (2) determine whether SLRC is underpaying for SUNS; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for SUNS shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of SUNS shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

