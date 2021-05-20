Sunrun Partners With Ford To Provide Seamless Installation Of 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro And Home Integration System For The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning

Customers will also be provided the opportunity to install solar energy on their home

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, today announced its partnership with Ford Motor Company (F) - Get Report to serve as the preferred installer for Ford Intelligent Backup Power, debuting on the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Sunrun will facilitate easy installation of the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home integration system.

With Ford Intelligent Backup Power, enabled by the available 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home integration system, the F-150 Lightning can serve as a reliable home backup energy source by dispatching power to the home during a power outage event.

Through this partnership, customers will also be provided with the opportunity to install a solar and battery system on their home, enabling them to power their household with clean, affordable energy and charge their F-150 Lightning with the power of the sun.

"Ford is a trusted brand that's been at the forefront of American innovation for over 100 years, and it is exciting to see them electrifying their most popular truck in company history," said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun CEO and Co-Founder. "We're at the beginning stages of a partnership that can bring energy resilience to millions of Americans across the country."

Reservations for the F-150 Lightning are open now at ford.com, and deliveries will begin in mid-2022. Sunrun will provide customers with installation services and access to home solar energy systems.

Media Contact:Wyatt SemanekPublic Relations Manager press@sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact:Patrick JobinSenior Vice President, Finance & IR investors@sunrun.com (415) 373-520