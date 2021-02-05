Sunrise Senior Living Appoints Jack R. Callison, Jr. As CEO, Effective April 1, 2021

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Senior Living, its Board of Managers and its owners announced today the appointment of Mr. Jack R. Callison, Jr. to the role of Chief Executive Officer for Sunrise Senior Living, following the engagement of Ferguson Partners in an extensive executive search. He will officially assume this role effective April 1, 2021.

"We are extremely pleased to align with the innovative leadership that Jack Callison brings to further differentiate Sunrise's leading brand and values," said Jeff Lozon, chairman of the Board. "Jack's commitment to his team, extensive operational acumen and demonstrated focus on growth compliment Sunrise's best-in-class community footprint and the distinctive customer experience it has delivered to benefit residents and families for the last 40 years," Lozon continued.

Mr. Callison's background includes more than two decades of executive experience in senior and multi-family housing. Most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Enlivant, Mr. Callison has a proven reputation for delivering operational and financial improvements as well as capturing strategic opportunities. His leadership approach fosters a culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging, promoting an environment centered on resident care and quality, along with meaningful investments in people and training. He balances this with comprehensive data insights to drive deliberate decision making that fortify the organizations he serves.

"Jack's genuine passion for the senior living industry is underscored by his awareness of where the industry has been and where we are heading," said Tom Wellner, CEO of Revera Inc., Sunrise's majority owner. "We could not be more pleased to have him lead Sunrise's next chapter."

Prior to serving as Enlivant's Chief Executive Officer for the past eight years, Jack served as Chief Executive Officer of Holiday Retirement and, prior to that, was President - U.S. Operations of Archstone. Mr. Callison remains a member of the Medical Center Board of Directors of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and serves as Vice Chair of the Quality and Credentialing Committee. He is a Board Director and Vice Chair of the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care (NIC). Mr. Callison will assume a seat on Sunrise's Board of Managers.

"Jack is a seasoned leader with a proven track record who is adept at operational excellence, cultivating a cohesive culture, and has a growth mindset in senior living," said Shankh Mitra, CEO of Welltower Inc., Sunrise's minority owner. "His extensive senior living and multifamily experience will be a meaningful value add to the Sunrise platform. We look forward to great success under his leadership."

"It is humbling and an honor to join a company such as Sunrise that exemplifies a depth of culture and a resolute, lasting mission of championing quality of life for all seniors," Mr. Callison said. "Sunrise's resident and team-centered philosophy aligns with my own values, and I believe the organization is positioned for greatness following the challenges that it has already overcome throughout the pandemic. I greatly look forward to the opportunity to further establish Sunrise's leadership in the industry as a premier senior living provider, drive additional value for its owners, and help bring its personalized care and service to many more residents and families in the future."

About Sunrise Senior LivingSunrise Senior Living, a McLean, Va.-based company employs approximately 32,000 people. As of January 1, 2021, Sunrise operated 331 communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, including 21 Gracewell Healthcare communities, with a total unit capacity of approximately 29,500. Sunrise offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services. To learn more about Sunrise, please visit SunriseSeniorLiving.com.

