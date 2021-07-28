Sunrider International Appoints Deb Bursley As Chief Marketing Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deb Bursley as Chief Marketing Officer.

TORRANCE, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deb Bursley as Chief Marketing Officer. In her role, Deb will oversee all marketing strategies and initiatives to drive company growth by leveraging her expertise in digital marketing, product marketing, communications, creative services, and customer analytics.

Bursley has extensive top-level experience in the direct selling industry. From billion-dollar, to mid-sized, to startup companies, Deb has worked with both party plan and multi-level marketing (MLM) business models throughout her marketing career.

"Deb's experience leading top marketing teams for major direct selling companies will greatly benefit Sunrider as we continue to grow our brand," said Sunrider CEO Sunny Beutler. "She has a superb reputation, and we are confident Deb will be able to contribute significantly to the growth, development, and excitement of our teams and Independent Business Owners."

An MBA graduate with bilingual fluency in English and Spanish, Bursley's career in marketing has spanned several disciplines, including corporate and subsidiary branding, product branding, product development, communications, and social media.

"To be part of a company that combines the best of Eastern herbal wisdom with cutting-edge Western technology to produce world-class herbal products for healthy living is truly a privilege. I'm excited to help Sunriders around the world share the company's life-changing products in innovative ways," said Bursley.

About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a manufacturing, direct selling, and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global direct selling enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries.

