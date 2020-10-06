SunRADON Announces New Partnership With Hoskin Scientific For Canadian Distribution

Partnership to Offer Canadian Clients Quicker Delivery and Service of Leading Radon Detection Products

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunRADON LLC, a leading provider of professional Continuous Radon Monitors (CRMs) and Software for commercial and residential purposes, announces a distribution partnership agreement with Hoskin Scientific, a world-class supplier of environmental testing and monitoring instrumentation to the Canadian market for over 70 years.

Hoskin Scientific will provide SunRADON extended reach throughout Canada and enable streamlined delivery and service of the full SunRADON product line.

"With Radon testing becoming more requested and/or required in Canada, we're thrilled to offer our clients the SunRADON brand, Radon detection that's been trusted by professionals for 30+ years," explains Shaun Lewis, VP of Sales and Marketing at Hoskin Scientific.

Hoskin Scientific's Environmental Monitoring division offers a diverse product range and a team of environmental sales representatives who provide expert consultative support to clientele across Canada, to find the right testing and measurement instrumentation products for their needs.

"Our aim is to keep everything in-country to make things more convenient for our Canadian customers, to cut down on time and shipping costs. Through our agreement with Radiation Safety Institute of Canada (RSIC), customers already can maintain calibration status for their SunRADON Continuous Radon Monitors in-country. We're excited to announce this partnership for distribution with Hoskin Scientific, as we're able to offer Canadians an even more streamlined, cost-effective method for purchase and service," said Laura Armul, SunRADON Director of Sales and Marketing.

"We're pleased to announce this partnership between two top-of-the-line organizations enabling a healthier indoor environment by providing tools to detect Radon, a leading cause of lung cancer," said SunRADON CEO Kai Wundke. "We're confident Hoskin Scientific will consistently meet our standards of service and care, but at a more efficient, local level."

About SunRADON LLC

SunRADON provides Radon Detection and Indoor Air Quality solutions for residential and commercial purposes. Its mission is to promote the innovation, accuracy, reliability and affordability of Radon and Indoor Air Quality Monitors - to help in the avoidance of Radon-induced lung cancer. For more info, visit sunradon.com

About Hoskin Scientific

For over seventy years, Hoskin Scientific has provided expert consultative support on and been a supplier of testing and monitoring instrumentation to the Canadian market. With offices in Vancouver, Oakville, and Montreal, customers receive the local sales and technical support they need throughout Canada. For more info, visit hoskin.ca

