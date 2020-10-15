SunPower To Announce Third-Quarter Results On Oct. 28, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (SPWR) - Get Report will discuss its third-quarter 2020 financial results on a conference call, Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call-in number is (877) 371-5747 passcode: SunPower, or the webcast can be accessed from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 28, 2020.

About SunPowerHeadquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (SPWR) - Get Report is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com .

