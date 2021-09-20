Sunny Bay's Innovative Extra-Large Weighted Heat Wrap For All-Natural Pain Relief Is Now Available On Amazon

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny Bay, a leading U.S. manufacturer and retailer of high-quality pain relief neck wraps and heating pads, has introduced a unique weighted heat wrap for pain relief. The non-electric pad delivers moist heat to soothe body aches and pain from injury, fatigue and period cramps. Sunny Bay's mission is to create the most useful and durable heating pads and neck wraps.

SunnyBay's microwavable heat pad delivers moist heat to soothe body aches and pains.

"We designed this product based on our customers' feedback," said Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay. "In these difficult economic times, people want luxury products at a low cost. Our new weighted heat wrap can be used in multiple ways, hot and cold, for immediate pain relief and deep muscle relaxation. We're also offering a lavender-infused version aimed at reducing stress with aromatherapy."

Several features place Sunny Bay's latest offering above other heating pads on the market:

At 29" long and 9" wide, the extra-large size is a comfortable fit for anyone's body, in any position. It delivers pain relief wherever it is needed most, including the neck, shoulders, backs, arms, legs, and even hands.

Sunny Bay products hold heat longer than other non-electric thermal therapy packs.

products hold heat longer than other non-electric thermal therapy packs. The lavender-infused version utilizes only premium lavender buds.

The soft, machine-washable cover is made of high-quality T-shirt cotton.

"Thermal therapy is an incredibly easy, effective way for people to relieve pain, reduce tiredness and increase relaxation naturally," said Wright. "Our newest product helps people care for themselves at home, at work, and while traveling with an affordable, sustainable solution."

Sunny Bay's Extra-Large Weighted Heat Wrap is available on Amazon Unscented ($34.99) and Lavender-Scented ($39.99).

About Sunny Bay Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief. Learn more at sunny-bay.com.

