Sunniva Announces Receipt Of Partial Revocation Of Cease Trade Order From Securities Commissions

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva", the "Company") (CSE: SNN) (OTC Pink Sheets: SNNVF) announces that on April 26, 2021, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission have granted a partial revocation to the cease trade order applicable to common shares of the Company issued on June 22, 2020 for failure to file certain financial documents (the "Cease Trade Order") to permit the issuance of common shares in connection with a debt-to-equity conversion (the "Debt Conversion") contemplated under the Amended Consolidated Plan of Arrangement and Compromise of Sunniva and its Canadian subsidiaries (the "Plan") under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA"). The Company intends to complete the Debt Conversion and the Plan and schedule a meeting of shareholders in due course. All of the securities of Sunniva, including securities issued pursuant to the Debt Conversion, will remain subject to the Cease Trade Order until such Cease Trade Order is fully revoked, and the issuance of the partial revocation does not guarantee the issuance of a full revocation of the Cease Trade Order in the future.

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), in connection with the CCAA proceedings, the CSE will be reviewing the continued listing of the common shares of the Company. Trading of the shares will continue to be suspending until the Cease Trade Order has been fully revoked.

Additional information may be obtained from the Monitor's website at: https// www.alvarezandmarsal.com/Sunniva.

