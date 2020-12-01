Sunniva Announces Extension Of Amended And Restated Initial Order Under A Court-Supervised Restructuring Process

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva", the "Company") (CSE: SNN) (OTC Pink Sheets: SNNVF), announces that the relief under the amended and restated initial order dated October 19, 2020 (the "Amended and Restated Initial Order") under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act ( Canada) (the "CCAA") has been extended to December 11, 2020, and the next hearing on this matter is anticipated to be held on such date.

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), in connection with the CCAA proceedings, the CSE will be reviewing the continued listing of the common shares of the Company. The common shares of the Company have been subject to a cease trade order since June 22, 2020 for failure to file certain financial documents. Trading of the shares will continue to be suspended until the CCAA process has been completed and the cease trade order has been revoked.

