Suning's Rural Retailer Retail Cloud Will Open 900 New Stores In Q3

NANJING, China, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning.com (002024.SZ), China's leading smart retail service provider and a Fortune Global 500 company owned by Suning Group, today announced its Retail Cloud ( Ling Shou Yun) subsidiary will open 900 stores in the next three months, and the home furnishing store as a new store model will be the business focus in Q3.

Data from Retail Cloud Stores shows that during China's mid-year shopping festival "618", the growth of refrigerator and washing machine products from domestic brands including Meling and Little Swan increased by more than 100% year on year, the overall growth of high-end home appliance brand Panasonic increased by 130% year on year, the year-on-year growth of domestic kichen appliances maker VATTI reached 260%.

Officially launched in July 2017, Retail Cloud is Suning's important business sector that aims to help micro and small business merchants thrive in lower-tier cities and county-level markets in China. The 10,000 th Retail Cloud store will be launched in Q3, according to the plan.

