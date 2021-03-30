SunHydrogen Retains InRedox To Support The Design And Production Of Essential GEN2 Materials

SANTA BARBARA, CA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced a US company, InRedox, will work on producing material components needed for GEN 2 manufacturing development.

InRedox, LLC, based in Colorado, possesses decades of expertise in developing and manufacturing electrochemically-assisted self-organized nanostructured materials for many diverse applications. More specifically, InRedox has developed scalable technology for manufacturing nanoporous templated arrays of nanowires.

By retaining InRedox, SunHydrogen will be provided the insights needed to evaluate and demonstrate scalability of the processes involved in SunHydrogen technology designed to fabricate the nanoporous protective layer using its proprietary electrochemical anodization process. While SCHMID is in cooperation to develop the scaled manufacturing process for GEN 2 from scratch to a final product, InRedox's expertise will focus mainly on the fabrication of the protective layers essential for GEN 2 that would be used as complementary to SCHMID and/or other partner efforts.

"InRedox has the expertise and insight via their decades of experiences in scaling up the electrochemical anodization process to both support and expedite the development process for SunHydrogen," said Dr. Joun Lee, Technology Director for SunHydrogen, Inc. "We are focused on improving the efficiency and reducing cost across each step of the development process and ultimately supply chain. This partnership is yet another key initiative for strengthening our commercial viability."

About SunHydrogen, Inc. SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

