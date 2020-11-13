SunHydrogen Improves Hydrogen Production Device In Manufacturing Process

SANTA BARBARA, CA , Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today has announced an adjustment to the manufacturing process that will extend the lifetime of the hydrogen producing solar cell assembly by using a new combination of polymers to protect the device from photocorrosion of the solar cells. While the upgrade has caused a delay in production, the outcome has been a considerably improved product and process. The 100 demonstration panels are now back in full manufacturing mode.

A new combination of materials and methods were identified through engineering of the manufacturing process. Previously, in August, the company disclosed that there would be a minor design change in the housing to better accommodate the fittings for hydrogen release. The minor design change was made and the fittings suitable for thin devices were identified and ordered. Currently the solar cells are processed using a custom-built system for punching silicon solar cells without shorting them, which is one of the most difficult parts of manufacturing the demonstration devices. The application of protective coatings and catalysts then protect the solar cells from corrosion. The improvement of the manufacturing process has been invaluable to the Company as additional investment and focus is applied to the accelerated development of its breakthrough nanotechnology hydrogen generation technology.

"We are extremely pleased with the improvements discovered as we work through production. The changes will ensure longer lifetimes for our devices," said Dr. Joun Lee, CTO of SunHydrogen. "This is exactly how the process is supposed to work in development. Our technical team and the manufacturer work closely to improve the product, reduce its cost and effectively optimize the process."

About SunHydrogen, Inc.SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .

Safe Harbor StatementMatters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of its hydrogen generation panels, our ability to procure project financing, our ability to retain the service of a qualified engineering firm to design and build a pilot plant, our ability to secure an agreement to with a partner with us for the pilot plant, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

