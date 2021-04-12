SunCoke Energy, Inc. Issues Second Annual Sustainability Report

LISLE, Ill., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) - Get Report, the largest independent producer of high-quality coke in the Americas, published its second annual Sustainability Report.

SunCoke's 2020 Sustainability Report highlights the Company's industry-leading practices prioritizing worker safety and environmental impact.

SunCoke's dedication to employee health and safety was underscored in 2020 when the Company created an internal COVID-19 task force to implement guidance from federal, state, and local agencies, ensuring employee well-being while operating as an essential business supplying a critical raw material for the production of blast furnace steel as well as logistics services.

Leading the industry with environmentally efficient and advanced technology, SunCoke sets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) standards with its heat-recovery coke-making technology that converts heat generated during the coking process into steam and/or electricity, which is then sold to customers or the grid.

"The dedication of our team is clearly visible through our safety record, operational excellence and 2020 financial results in the face of unprecedented challenges. Our commitment to environmental excellence has always positioned us for long-term success as demonstrated by strong environmental performance despite the COVID-19 operational challenges. Consistent with our focus on environmental performance, SunCoke is dedicated to managing climate change related risks and opportunities, including evaluating our long-term business model and its alignment with the transition to a lower carbon economy" said Michael Rippey, Chief Executive Officer. "As we move forward, we plan to build on this foundation by further examining our risks and impacts from a climate change perspective."

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) - Get Report supplies high-quality coke to the integrated steel industry under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery cokemaking technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 60 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. In addition, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., please visit our website at www.suncoke.com .

