Suncast Corporation Goes Solar

BATAVIA, Ill., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncast Corporation, the market-leading manufacturer of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A., announced the installation of new solar array panels to help power its Batavia, Illinois operations.

The solar panels will generate thousands of kilowatts of clean energy to help run the plant, allowing Suncast to operate in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way. Over the course of its lifetime, the solar array will save millions of pounds of CO2 emissions, the equivalent of planting hundreds of thousands of trees.

"At Suncast, we are driven by our dedication to the highest standards of quality, innovation and sustainability. We believe that doing the right thing, supporting our communities, and making the world a better place is good for business," said Jim Ahlborn, President and CEO of Suncast Corporation.

The installation of the solar array panels is just one of many initiatives as part of the Suncast sustainability program, embodying Suncast's commitment to operate in an environmentally friendly, responsible, and sustainable way. Other initiatives include recycling and reusing 100% of scrap resin in the manufacturing process, manufacturing products partially or 100% from recycled materials, the use of electric powered hybrid vehicles at facilities, and an end of life recycling program where products can be fully recycled after providing lasting value through seasons of use.

About Suncast ® and Suncast Commercial ® Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of the extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing: Outdoor Storage, Lawn and Garden, Planters, Snow Tools, Deck and Patio Accessories, Outdoor Furniture, and others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products, made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through Big Box, Hardware, Clubs and Specialty Retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

To learn more about the full line of Suncast and Suncast Commercial ® products, visit our websites: Suncast.com and suncastcommercial.com.

