Sunbit Appoints Its First Chief Customer Officer

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbit , the preferred buy now, pay later (BNPL) technology for everyday needs and services, announced it has appointed Bill Walsh to serve as Sunbit's Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately.

Bill is a seasoned fintech executive, most recently serving as the General Manager for LendingClub's Personal Loans and Membership division. At LendingClub, Bill led the team that transformed the company's core consumer business from transactional to relationship-driven, significantly growing revenue and reducing acquisition costs. Previously, Bill was at Enova International, where he was responsible for scaling two startup business lines.

"Sunbit has built a friendly and stress-free customer experience for financing everyday needs -- and now we're doubling down on our commitment as a customer-centric company. With hundreds of thousands of customers using our technology across 7,300 merchant locations, the benefits of Sunbit are already being realized," said Bill Walsh. "Sunbit's 81-point NPS is a clear reflection of how customer experience has been at the company's core since the beginning. With our recent funding, I'm truly excited about our plans to take CX to the next level, so that financing can feel less like a process, and more like an option that's seamlessly integrated into everyday life."

Sunbit will roll out customer service initiatives across the core functions of product, operations, research & development, analytics, marketing, and customer care. As with other optimizations, the organization will take a holistic approach to CX, taking into account all inputs -- whether customer-facing, or back-office. World-class CX innovations will be integrated into all facets of the business, ranging from product development to customer care.

"Sunbit has made great strides bringing BNPL to underserved markets. We now have the opportunity to bring more innovative products to a wider array of everyday needs." said Arad Levertov, CEO of Sunbit. "Bill embodies so much of what we are committed to. His wealth of experience, ingenuity, and humanity will ensure we create innovative products, and provide a level-of-service that is kind, stress-free, and for everyone, everywhere."

About Sunbit: Sunbit is the preferred buy now, pay later technology of service providers and retailers fulfilling the needs of thousands of local communities. Sunbit eases the stress of buying everyday things by offering access to fast, fair and transparent payment options to people everywhere. Sunbit technology is offered in-store and online through nearly 7,000 locations, including 1 in 5 auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices and specialty health care services. Payment options through Sunbit can be found at these establishments http://www.sunbit.com/shop-directory . Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit.

