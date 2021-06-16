Sun Valley Dispensary Roots LA Unveils Concentrate Section

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Jun 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Los Angeles, a Sun Valley dispensary, recently introduced an entire section design for concentrates. With a double-door fridge and other accoutrements, Roots LA is able to offer an entirely new line of concentrates.

Before this renovation, Roots LA already had hundreds of different concentrate products. With these additions, Roots LA now has many more concentrates, so as to be able to provide more products for different customers.

Roots Los Angeles is now in a position to offer sugar and rosin from brands such as Stiiizy, CBX Terp, Bear Labs, and Feelin Sugar. Additionally, they have Raw Garden live rosin, Wonderbrett live bladder, and 710 rosin.

Raw Garden, Kings Garden, Stiiizy, and Dripp will be receiving their own fridge so that they can be offered in the highest quality possible.

This is all part of Roots LA's commitment to offering their customers the best products. Even the most potent concentrate can degrade in very hot and very cold temperatures. Humid environments can lead to mold, while excessive dryness can harm the concentrates as well. Proper maintenance allows the terpenes to stay in their most potent form for a longer period of time.

"There's nowhere like Southern California. It's practically summer all year long. That's not always great for concentrates. To be able to offer more, better products, we're now offering an entirely new line of concentrate products. To make it work, we've done an entire whole section design for concentrates. It has literally everything, the works. We didn't want to just talk about extending our line of concentrates, we wanted to go out and do it. Our new concentrates section meets the highest standard possible: that of our customers. With it, we'll be able to offer even better stuff for a long time to come," said Artin Sahakian of Roots Los Angeles.

Roots LA cannabis dispensary in Sun Valley also offers vape pens, cartridges, edibles, extracts, flower, pre-rolls, and much more, all from established brands. Roots LA is open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information about concentrates, dispensaries in Sun Valley California, or to make a press inquiry, contact Roots Los Angeles at (818) 210-0095 11045 Sherman Way, Sun Valley, CA 91352

