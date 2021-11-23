Sun Pacific Holding Corp's Subsidiary NMG And Renewable Energy Engineers AU Signed Agreement With ASPIRE For Feedstock To Develop 6 Waste Recovery Plants In Australia, To Attract Over US$1 Billion In Investment Value.

MANALAPAN, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, National Mechanical Group ("NMG") and partners Renewable Energy Engineers Aust. ("REEA") have signed an agreement with Aspire to provide feedstock for the development of six waste to recovery plants in Australia using revolutionary technology that will create no waste by-products and virtually zero emissions. These plants will be able to process up to 1000 tons per day of the most toxic waste that generally ends up in landfill such as tires, asbestos, mattresses and plastics.

Currently the Joint Venture Partners are well advanced in discussions with various Local Government Authorities (LGA) for the location of the installations. The LGA's have warmly received the intention to invest as it will represent a significant boost to the local economies and job creation projects.

The partnership was formed to develop the waste to recovery opportunity by bringing together expertise in solar design and development with "in-country" expertise in building, construction, technology, and regulatory knowledge and skills. The team is actively engaged in sourcing components and capital with an end goal of developing solar farms. However, the relationship has now expanded to solar farm projects which will enable further developments.

The partnership is actively engaged in ongoing contractual negotiations for the construction of plants across Australia.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, "We are excited to work with our partners at REEA in developing this opportunity and expand our footprint in Australia. The signing of our agreement with ASPIRE will help us with sourcing feedstock and help our expansion and commitment for building our portfolio and growth opportunities for our company. We welcome the opportunity to work with the various states to build waste processing facilities and utilize solar power at each site and with the support of local government and their help identifying land.

Brian Romer, CEO of Renewable Energy Engineers Aust. stated, "We are looking forward to the expansion of the collaborative partnership that exists between National Mechanical Group and REEA". The collaboration in the energy and resource recovery initiatives in Australia being developed by the Joint Venture partners is fast developing a national footprint across sustainable "closed circle" projects - including both energy and resource recovery industries. This will lead to over a billion dollars of investment and the creation of thousands of jobs with the most advanced technologies to be employed in Australia. The deployment of this advanced technology will enable Australia (and the world) to move forward to meet international emission targets as the demand for both green power increases and sustainable development.

Cameron McKenzie, CEO of ASPIRE, stated "with more of a focus on net zero targets, ASPIRE and the team are looking forward to work with REEA & Sun Pacific Holding Corp to build greater circularity for materials. To be able to create greater markets for secondary raw materials, the demand side awareness is a key part of the desired outcome. With 20% of procurement coming from government spending, 40% from corporate, now is a good time to focus on the partnerships and collaborations.

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com

About Renewable Energy Engineers Aust.

Renewable Energy Engineers Aust. is a company who specializes in the development of sustainably engineered focused projects in all their forms and provide high-value products and services. Renewable Energy Engineers Aust. intent that as a company it considers it a social responsibility to have a positive interaction with society, government, and the environment.

For more information, visit www.reeaust.com.au

About ASPIRE

ASPIRE is an online matchmaking tool using innovative software, for material resource exchange that would otherwise be discarded, by bringing different parties together to exchange value.

As an impact organization, we identify opportunities and connect businesses to turn circular economy behaviors into practical realities by:

Reducing costs associated with waste disposal

Earning money with a new revenue stream

Saving on C02 emissions using localized solutions, reporting (ISO certified) and contributions to net zero targets.

Tracking and Tracing by a 3rd party global organization to bring transparency to where your resources come from and end up.

ASPIRE was developed in Australia by CSIRO and Data61 (federal scientific and research of the AU government) in response to a need from Australian businesses and their local councils who were seeking a solution to their ever-growing waste disposal costs.

ASPIRE transitioned to a commercial operation in 2019

March 2020, the new ASPIRE platform was launched

ASPIRE is currently expanding across networks Australia wide and launched in its first international market. For more information, visit www.aspireme.com

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

IR Contact

Sun Pacific Holding Corp

345 Highway 9 South Suite 388

Manalapan, NJ 07726

Phone: +1 (888) 845-0242

Email: ir@sunpacificholding.com

Website: www.sunpacificholding.com

Renewable Energy Engineers Australia

1/16 Aerodrome Road

Caboolture 4510

Queensland

Phone: + 61 413 887 078

Email: info@reeaust.com.au

Website: www.reeaust.com.au

ASPIRE (Advisory Systems for Process Innovation & Resource Exchange)

530 Little Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Australia.

Phone + 61 417 212 240

Email camm@aspiresme.com

http://www.aspireme.com