Sun Pacific Holding Corp. Becomes An Authorized Distributor Of FoxESS Inverter And Energy Storage Solution Products To North America, South America And Australia

MANALAPAN, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTC: SNPW) is pleased to announce a signed agreement with FoxESS Co. LTD to become an authorized distributor for the full FoxESS line of energy storage products throughout North America, South America and Australia. Under the new agreement Sun Pacific will have the opportunity to serve its growing customer base with advanced energy management devices that can deliver greater efficiency and cost effectiveness at a time when these considerations have never been more pressing.

FoxESS is a global leader in the development of inverter products and energy storage solutions. Engineered by some of the world's leading inverter and battery experts, FoxESS products are breaking new ground in the increasingly important clean energy field; offering customers the most advanced product features currently available, coupled with unrivalled performance, product longevity and technical reliability.

FoxESS is part of a global conglomerate of renowned and recognized companies. A key shareholder is Tsingshan Group, a Fortune Global 500 company and the largest producer of stainless steel in the world. It has more than 56,000 employees and annual sales revenues in 2020 of 42.4 billion USD.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp. said, "We are most fortunate to have teamed up with global energy innovator FoxESS and also to have secured distribution rights for their unmatched energy storage solutions throughout North America, South America and also Australia. Since Sun Pacific is already developing major clean energy projects in these regions of the world, our new partnership with FoxESS will further enhance the high value we can offer and deliver to our customers in vital energy management and optimization for today and well into the future."

For more information on FoxESS visit their website at: https://www.fox-ess.com/

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit http://www.sunpacificholding.com

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

