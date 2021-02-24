Sun-Maid's Chief Imagination Wrangler Harry Overly Releases Video Statement On Company's Commitment To Imagination

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You might not think of Sun-Maid as an imaginative company (just yet!), but Sun-Maid imagines a world where anything is possible. After all, by creating delicious snacks from whole fruit, Sun-Maid has made the unbelievable attainable. While imagination has already transformed the humble raisin into a range of whole fruit-based snacks, Sun-Maid is now thinking bigger and acting more boldly to bring imagination to life through a company-wide commitment, which you can see firsthand from this video by Harry Overly, former President and CEO, now Chief Imagination Wrangler at Sun-Maid Growers of California.

Want to get in on the imagination fun? There are only a few days left for parents to help their kids apply (ages 6-12) for one of five open seats on Sun-Maid's new Board of Imagination. If selected, your child will receive $5,000 in the form of a 529 donation, $5,000 for to their school, as well as a year's supply of Sun-Maid snacks - not to mention bragging rights by having the inside scoop for future innovative and imaginative snacks to come. Time is ticking, be sure to apply by 9AM (EST) - March 1 st. Learn more at www.sunmaid.com/imaginethat

About Sun-Maid Growers of CaliforniaFounded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't—they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time. For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com.

