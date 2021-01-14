Sun-Maid® Feeds Imagination In New Brand Campaign, Announces Inaugural 'Board Of Imagination'

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid's imagination has already transformed the humble raisin into a range of whole fruit-based snacks that are delicious and better-for-you. And while the quest to invent new whole fruit snacks continues, the iconic raisin brand is now bringing imagination to life through a company-wide commitment.

As part of the new "Imagine That" campaign, Sun-Maid will appoint its first "Board of Imagination," pulling together some of its newly-titled research and development department, insights team and executives with the most imaginative minds - kids. As its first order of business, Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination will grant its employees a paid company holiday: "Imagination Day." Sun-Maid's Imagination Day will take place on April 30, which is also National Raisin Day, when Sun-Maid will encourage staff to take part in an activity that will enrich their thinking and enhance their creativity.

"Imagination has always been at the heart of Sun-Maid's purpose - we nurture childhood and help Mom find new, better-for-you snacking options that provide both the health benefits that she wants and the delicious tastes that her kids crave," said Harry Overly, President & CEO - and newly-named "Chief Imagination Wrangler" of Sun-Maid Growers of California. "Now it's time to demonstrate how dedicated we are to imagination - not just in creating innovative snacks, but as a core value for how we operate and work every day."

Board of Imagination Begins Recruitment in February Starting in February, parents will have the opportunity to nominate kids ages 6-12 for one of five open seats on Sun-Maid's Imagination Board. As board members, kids will learn about Sun-Maid's 100+ year history as a growers' cooperative, how raisins are made, sustainability practices and how Sun-Maid transforms whole fruit raisins into innovative snacks. The group will also provide input to guide future decision-making at the company. Applications will be available in February, and families will be asked to fill out a short questionnaire on the Sun-Maid website to apply. Each child will receive $5,000 for themselves in the form of a 529 donation, and $5,000 to go to their school. The kids' schools will also enjoy a year's supply of Sun-Maid snacks. The Board of Imagination will convene virtually in April for its first meeting.

A Day Devoted to Imagination At the April meeting, the Board of Imagination members will officially approve Imagination Day and help suggest a list of activities employees can use as inspiration for how to use the time off. Employees will be asked to report back to their manager with ideas and creativity that grew from the time away.

"Imaginations have never been so important - new routines, ways to entertain the kids, multitask, make meals and constantly manage the requests for snacks - 2020 tested us and showed the value of creativity," commented Overly. "It's crucial that we give each other the space and time to nurture imaginations, which is one of our most important assets. Not only are we planning to give our employees a paid Imagination Day in 2021, but we are encouraging other companies to do the same. Just imagine what a day to recharge and find inspiration would yield - not only in employee morale but in actual creativity."

Imagine That Marketing Campaign Consumers will see Sun-Maid's commitment to imagination with a new national TV spot and 360-marketing campaign that highlights the imaginative, whole-fruit snacks that Sun-Maid creates every day. The multi-pronged creative campaign spans national television, streaming video, social, search, PR and influencers.

"Our creative campaign showcases Sun-Maid's imaginative world of whole-fruit snacks - like Sour Raisin Snacks and Bites - all made possible by the humble raisin," said Overly. "We worked in conjunction with our agency partner quench, to visually realize the innovative process we go through to keep our snacks with whole-fruit at the core, wrapped in new flavor possibilities."

The campaign highlights three of Sun-Maid's most recent snacking innovations:

Sour Raisin Snacks: Sun-Maid Sour Raisin Snacks are whole fruit snacks that taste like sour candy. Taking the raisin up a level, Sun-Maid uses golden raisins and simply adds a little sour pucker of natural fruit flavoring. No added sugar, and nothing artificial - these treats provide an entirely new flavor experience. Sour Raisin Snacks come in four flavors for other tastes - including Watermelon and Mixed Berry in addition to Strawberry and Blue Raspberry.

Bites:Like every Sun-Maid snack, Bites start with naturally sweet whole fruit. Crunchy nuts and toasted oats make them Mom-approved, while no artificial flavors and five grams of added sugar or less keep Bites as good as they are delicious. Available in four kid-friendly flavors - Birthday Cake, S'Mores, PB&J and Banana Split - the new snacks are bite-sized and better-for-you.

Yogurt Covered Raisins: Non-GMO and made with natural flavors, Yogurt Covered Raisins feed cravings and feature the whole raisin at the core. The various flavors - including Chocolate, Vanilla, Peanut Butter, PB&J and Strawberry - wrap around the fruit to pack delicious flavor along with nutrition.

For more information about Sun-Maid snacks or its commitment to imagination, visit www.sunmaid.com/imagine that. Also on the website, consumers can use the product locator to find the brand's whole fruit snacks in a store nearest them, or visit the Sun-Maid Market to purchase snacks.

For more updates on the brand and its products, follow Sun-Maid on Facebook ( facebook.com/sunmaid) Twitter ( @Sun_Maid ) and Instagram ( @SunMaid ).

About Sun-Maid Growers of CaliforniaFounded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't—they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time. For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com.

