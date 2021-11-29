Sun Life Partners With CloudMD To Expand Mental Health Coach To All Group Benefits Clients

Industry-first personalized service focuses on prevention and data analytics to keep Canadians healthy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The need to support Canadians and their mental health has never been greater. To help more people access care, Sun Life is expanding its partnership with CloudMD, the creators of Mental Health Coach. Following a successful seven-month pilot program, Sun Life will begin rolling out Mental Health Coach as part of its Group Benefits offering.

Despite many Canadians experiencing mental health issues, a Sun Life study found over half are not seeking medical care. Cost, access, and feelings of embarrassment are the top barriers to blame. Sun Life and CloudMD are bridging the gap with Mental Health Coach. The service uses data analytics to identify Clients who are at risk of developing a mental health issue. It then proactively reaches out to guide Clients to the right resources and support.

"As the largest provider of group benefits in Canada, we know that tackling the mental health crisis requires dedication and a customized approach. Each person experiences mental health in their own way - no two journeys are the same," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "We're committed to providing Canadians with innovative and personalized mental health tools to help them wherever they are in their journey. Mental Health Coach is one way we're helping our Clients live a healthier life."

A personalized and preventative approach to mental health

A Mental Health Coach team member meets virtually or by phone with the plan member. They walk the plan member through a mental health assessment and create a personalized plan based on the benefits available to them. The Mental Health Coach service monitors the plan members' progress and provides regular check-ins. They offer feedback and encouragement and can re-assess the plan member at any point in their journey.

During the pilot, Sun Life worked closely with CloudMD to test and refine the Mental Health Coach service. Findings from the Mental Health Coach pilot include:

89% of those experiencing depression and 91% of those experiencing anxiety noticed 'major improvements'.

73% said they have a better understanding of their benefits.

82% said they would recommend the service based on their own experience.

46% increase in plan members utilizing their mental health benefits for the first time.

"We know that prevention is key when it comes to managing disability claims and connecting plan members with the care they need," said Karen Adams, President, CloudMD. "The Mental Health Coach provides convenient and effective access to treatment. It can help with many mental health issues before they become severe, which can often lead to people going on disability."

Select Sun Life Group Benefits Clients will be able to access the Mental Health Coach service as part of their integrated benefits offering. The service will be rolled out and offered across plans throughout 2022.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.39 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD (TSXV:DOC) is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient's healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD's proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD's Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes the leading Student Assistance Program and one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for educational institutions, corporations, insurers, and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their students, employees, and customers.

CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals, over 500 clinics, and over 5 million individuals across North America. For more information please visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS "Dr. Essam Hamza, MD" Chief Executive Officer

