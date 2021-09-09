Sun Life Launches Its First Scholarship For Black And Indigenous Students

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Life is excited to launch the Dean Connor Sun Life Inclusion Scholarships for Black and Indigenous Students - a new scholarship program designed to equip Black and Indigenous youth with new skills and valuable work...

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Life is excited to launch the Dean Connor Sun Life Inclusion Scholarships for Black and Indigenous Students - a new scholarship program designed to equip Black and Indigenous youth with new skills and valuable work experience. Dean Connor led Sun Life for a decade as President and CEO, until his recent retirement. The scholarship honours his passion and advocacy for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

These scholarships further Sun Life's commitment to racial equality and equity, in an inclusive environment that recognizes the value of diversity in business. As part of that commitment, Sun Life signed on to the goals in the The BlackNorth Initiative and is pursuing Progressive Aboriginal Relations certification to foster a diverse workforce that represents the communities where we live and work.

"The Dean Connor Sun Life Inclusion Scholarships are a great way to honour Dean's successful career and legacy at Sun Life as they align with the values he instilled across our company that we continue to carry forward today," said Kevin Strain, President and CEO of Sun Life. "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is part of Sun Life's DNA. We're proud to launch this scholarship program because it supports equity for Black and Indigenous students when it comes to higher education and career opportunities by breaking down barriers to support their growth and development."

The Dean Connor Sun Life Inclusion Scholarships will provide up to 100 scholarships to fourth-year university students who self-identify as Black or part of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities over the next five years. The program is open to qualifying applicants who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents of Canada and are currently enrolled in a Canadian university. Selected students will be awarded a Sun Life summer internship, a Sun Life mentor, a chance to be offered a full-time role with Sun Life after graduation and a $5,000 scholarship.

Sun Life has partnered with Scholarship Partners Canada (SPC), a division of Universities Canada, who will administer the applications and award the scholarships on behalf of the company. The first application deadline for the Dean Connor Sun Life Inclusion Scholarships for Black and Indigenous Students is October 26, 2021. To learn more or apply for the scholarship, visit https://portal.scholarshippartners.ca/welcome/Sunlife_EN/.

About Sun LifeSun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

